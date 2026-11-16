China Stock Market Stock Market Waiting On Data

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in consecutive trading days, retreating more than 45 points or 1.2 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,630-point plateau and it's looking at a steady start on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to lower on concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and mostly flat, with a slight downward bias among the technology stocks.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the technology, mineral and manufacturing sectors were mitigated by support from the finance and communications companies.

For the day, the index shed 21.48 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 3,634.35 after trading between 3,623.84 and 3,669.44.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as the major averages opened mixed but quickly turned lower before staging a midday recovery to finish on oppositive sides of the line.

The Dow added 50.45 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 52,347.55, while the NASDAQ slumped 229.83 points or 0.91 percent to end at 25,136.27 and the S&P 500 sank 30.73 points or 0.40 percent to close at 7,561.67.

For the week, the S&P surged 2.5 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 2.3 percent and the Dow jumped 2.1 percent.

Weakness among technology stocks once again weighed on Wall Street, as reflected by the notable decline by the tech-heavy NASDAQ. Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) showed another significant move to the downside following the resignation of Jensen Huang.

The weakness on Wall Street also came as treasury yields extended a recent surge following the release of the Labor Department's report on producer price inflation in October - which saw the fastest pace of growth since November 2022.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Friday, with the renewal of U.S.-Iran re-escalation concerns offset by the International Energy Agency's forecast of a global crude surplus. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $0.08 or 0.09 percent at $88.66 per barrel.

Closer to home, China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Monday, including October numbers for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, house prices and unemployment.

Production is expected to rise 5.3 percent on year, slowing from 5.5 percent in September. Sales are seen higher by an annual 0.8 percent, down from 1.1 percent in the previous month. FAI is tipped to sink 7.0 percent on year after falling 7.2 percent a month earlier. House prices were down 2.8 percent on year in September, while the jobless rate was 5.2 percent.