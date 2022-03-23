China Stock Market Tipped To Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished higher in five straight sessions, accelerating almost 200 points or 6.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,260-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, extending mostly solid momentum with support from the technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and resource companies.

For the day, the index rose 6.18 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 3,259.86 after trading between 3,239.53 and 3,279.11. the Shenzhen Composite Index fell 8.86 points or 0.41 percent to end at 2,151.68.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China climbed 1.10 percent, while Bank of China jumped 1.94 percent, China Construction Bank strengthened 1.18 percent, China Merchants Bank improved 1.61 percent, Bank of Communications collected 0.82 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.08 percent, Jiangxi Copper increased 1.19 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) spiked 1.62 percent, Yankuang Energy surged 4.83 percent, PetroChina rallied 2.88 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.97 percent, Huaneng Power soared 3.39 percent, China Shenhua Energy accelerated 2.99 percent, Gemdale jumped 4.12 percent, Poly Developments spiked 3.30 percent, China Vanke surged 4.64 percent and China Fortune Land skyrocketed 10.00 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and remained solidly in the green throughout the session, erasing losses from the previous day.

The Dow spiked 254.47 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 34,807.46, while the NASDAQ surged 270.36 points or 1.95 percent to end at 14,108.82 and the S&P 500 climbed 50.43 points or 1.13 percent to close at 4,511.61.

The rebound on Wall Street came as stocks resumed the strong upward move seen last week following Monday's brief pause in the recovery rally. The Dow had closed higher for five straight sessions before Monday's drop, and the NASDAQ had soared more than 9 percent after hitting its lowest closing level in over a year last week.

Traders still largely shrugged off Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments a day earlier suggesting the central bank may raise interest rates more aggressively; a rate hike in May has already largely been priced in.

Crude oil futures ended lower Tuesday, weighed down by reports that European Union foreign ministers are split on the issue of banning Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April settled lower by $0.36 or 0.3 percent at $111.76 a barrel on the expiration day.