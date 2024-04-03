China Stock Market Tipped To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Tuesday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had rallied almost 85 points or 2.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,075-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on renewed concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were own and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The SCI finished barely lower on Tuesday following losses from the properties, gains from the oil companies and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index slid 2.42 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 3,074.96 after trading between 3,063.98 and 3,085.54. The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 9.55 points or 0.53 percent to end at 1,779.69.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China advanced 0.95 percent, while Bank of China improved 0.90 percent, China Construction Bank collected 0.72 percent, China Merchants Bank fell 0.28 percent, Bank of Communications rose 0.31 percent, China Life Insurance and Yankuang Energy both declined 1.22 percent, Jiangxi Copper rallied 2.08 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) perked 0.14 percent, PetroChina spiked 2.26 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) jumped 1.73 percent, Huaneng Power soared 2.72 percent, China Shenhua Energy accelerated 1.75 percent, Gemdale tumbled 2.34 percent, Poly Developments plunge 2.97 percent and China Vanke plummeted 5.35 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow plunged 396.61 points or 1.00 percent to finish at 39,170.24, while the NASDAQ tumbled 156.38 points or 0.95 percent to close at 16,240.45 and the S&P 500 sank 37.96 points or 0.72 percent to end at 5,205.81.

The sell-off on Wall Street reflected renewed uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates as traders digested recent U.S. inflation and manufacturing data, which has raised questions about whether the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates in June.

Treasury yields moved sharply higher in reaction to the data and saw further upside during Tuesday's session, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note reaching a four-month high.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department reported a significant rebound in factory orders in February.

Oil prices hit a five-month high on Tuesday amid rising demand following solid manufacturing activity data from the U.S. and China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $1.44 or 1.72 percent at $85.15 a barrel, the highest settlement since last October.