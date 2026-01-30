China Unicom Aktie

China Unicom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0RBTQ / ISIN: HK0000049939

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.01.2026 08:29:52

China Unicom Attains the China Securities 'Golden Bauhinia Awards'


EQS Newswire / 30/01/2026 / 15:29 UTC+8

Hong Kong, 30 January 2026 – On 30 January 2026, the 15th Hong Kong International Financial Forum and China Securities "Golden Bauhinia Awards" Ceremony, co-hosted by Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group, Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association, Chinese Financial Association of Hong Kong, Chinese Securities Association of Hong Kong, and Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute, was grandly held in Hong Kong. The event is a publicly recognised selection with extensive influence in the capital markets of Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong.

 

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (HKEx: 762) has been honored with two awards: "Best Listed Company" and "Best Investor Relations Listed Company". Mr. Chen Shuxiong, President of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited Hong Kong Headquarter, accepted the awards on behalf of the Company.

 

These awards reflect the capital market’s recognition of the Company’s performance over the past year in areas including market capitalisation performance, investor relations, information disclosure, corporate governance, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.
 

 Image3

 

As an important platform for documenting industrial transformation and fostering communication between the capital markets of Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong, receiving the "Golden Bauhinia Awards" will serve as a driver for the Company's high-quality development. Going forward, China Unicom will adhere to the main keynote of "upholding integrity and fostering innovation, and advancing steadily for long-term growth", focus on the core arenas of "connectivity", "computing", "service" and "security", continuously improve the long-term mechanism for market value management, deepen its classified and differentiated investor relations management, steadily enhance the standard of compliant information disclosure, and create greater value for shareholders, customers, employees and society.

 

- End -

 

For media enquiries, please contact:

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

Corporate Affairs Department

Mr. Chris Chen

Tel: (852) 2121 3212

Email: chris@chinaunicom.com.hk

 

30/01/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu China Unicom

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu China Unicom

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

China Unicom 0,82 2,52% China Unicom

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:15 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19:47 Januar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
19:43 KW 5: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
30.01.26 Januar 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen