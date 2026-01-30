China Unicom Attains the China Securities 'Golden Bauhinia Awards'



EQS Newswire / 30/01/2026 / 15:29 UTC+8



Hong Kong, 30 January 2026 – On 30 January 2026, the 15th Hong Kong International Financial Forum and China Securities "Golden Bauhinia Awards" Ceremony, co-hosted by Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group, Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association, Chinese Financial Association of Hong Kong, Chinese Securities Association of Hong Kong, and Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute, was grandly held in Hong Kong. The event is a publicly recognised selection with extensive influence in the capital markets of Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (HKEx: 762) has been honored with two awards: "Best Listed Company" and "Best Investor Relations Listed Company". Mr. Chen Shuxiong, President of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited Hong Kong Headquarter, accepted the awards on behalf of the Company.

These awards reflect the capital market’s recognition of the Company’s performance over the past year in areas including market capitalisation performance, investor relations, information disclosure, corporate governance, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.



As an important platform for documenting industrial transformation and fostering communication between the capital markets of Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong, receiving the "Golden Bauhinia Awards" will serve as a driver for the Company's high-quality development. Going forward, China Unicom will adhere to the main keynote of "upholding integrity and fostering innovation, and advancing steadily for long-term growth", focus on the core arenas of "connectivity", "computing", "service" and "security", continuously improve the long-term mechanism for market value management, deepen its classified and differentiated investor relations management, steadily enhance the standard of compliant information disclosure, and create greater value for shareholders, customers, employees and society.

