China wants us to buy its electric cars. Should you hit the road in one?

BYD is increasingly dominating the world market and now wants to persuade UK motorists to snap up its vehiclesIt is the car brand that has become the biggest seller of electric vehicles (EVs) in the world – yet many people will struggle to recognise the name. Now Chinese company BYD (it stands for “build your dreams”) is on a mission to get more UK consumers to snap up its “affordable” vehicles.It is one of the latest Chinese companies to hit the UK car market, claiming its prices are competitive and launching three vehicles since it arrived here last year. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel