China Weaving Materials Reports Profit In H1

(RTTNews) - China Weaving Materials Holdings Limited (3778.HK) reported first-half profit attributable to owners of the company of RMB 10.8 million, compared to a loss of RMB 10.1 million, last year. Basic profit per share, in cents, was 8.6 compared with a loss per share of 8.1 in the prior-year period.

For the period ended June 30, 2026, revenue declined to RMB 460.9 million compared with RMB 511.5 million in the same period a year ago. The sales volume of yarn products decreased by 14.1% to approximately 38,864 tonnes for the six months ended 30 June 2026. The production volume of yarn products decreased by 16.7% to approximately 42,572 tonnes.

China Weaving shares are trading at HK$2.93 on Hong Kong Exchange, up 2.81%.

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