China Yuchai Gets New Order From JAC HD Truck - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) has won an order for 100 heavy-duty truck engines from Jianghuai Heavy Duty Truck. The order is mainly for Yuchai's YCK08 and YCK11 engines to power JAC HD Truck's 8×4 heavy-duty trucks and dump trucks and JAC HD Truck's 6×4 semi-trailers.

Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai, said: "This new order from JAC HD Truck is a testament to the performance and quality of our National VI engines to meet the needs of one of China's large commercial vehicle manufacturers, its distributors and end user customers."