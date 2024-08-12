12.08.2024 12:17:38

China Yuchai International H1 Net Income Rises; Revenue Up 12.4%

(RTTNews) - China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) reported that its first half net profit attributable to equity holders increased by 34.7% to RMB 240.3 million. Earnings per share were RMB 5.88 compared with RMB 4.37. First half revenue was RMB 10.3 billion compared with RMB 9.2 billion, prior year. The total number of engines sold by Yuchai increased by 16.3% to 192,743 units.

Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai, said: "We achieved higher revenue, operating profits and earnings per share compared with the same period last year. These results were generated by a rise in unit sales across the commercial truck and bus sectors, as well as growth in our performance in the off-road markets. Our diverse engine portfolio serves our on-road and off-road customers, including those in the industrial, agricultural and power generation market segments. Our key joint ventures also provided higher contributions to net profits in the period."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

