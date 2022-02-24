|
24.02.2022 15:00:00
chinadiplomacy.org.cn's Diplomacy Talk | How Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy is reshaping China's diplomatic work
BEIJING, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China's Diplomacy in the New Era (chinadiplomacy.org.cn):
With innovative theories and fruitful achievements, Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy adopts a global perspective and teaches us to fight for better international relations and a new international order. But how exactly has it reshaped China's diplomatic work over the past ten years? Wang Wen, executive dean of Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, joins us to discuss.
Diplomacy Talk
http://en.chinadiplomacy.org.cn/node_8028184.html
About Chinadiplomacy.org.cn: The website for China's Diplomacy in the New Era was jointly built by China Internet Information Center and China Institute of International Studies (Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy Studies Center). The website offers the latest news and information about Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, as well as China's foreign affairs and diplomatic policies, in both Chinese and English.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinadiplomacyorgcns-diplomacy-talk--how-xi-jinping-thought-on-diplomacy-is-reshaping-chinas-diplomatic-work-301489322.html
SOURCE Chinadiplomacy.org.cn
