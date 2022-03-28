|
28.03.2022 15:00:00
Chinadiplomacy.org.cn's Diplomacy Talk | What can developing countries learn from China?
BEIJING, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China's Diplomacy in the New Era (chinadiplomacy.org.cn):
By accomplishing the first centenary goal, China has seen remarkable progress in alleviating poverty, and improving its market economy. Although China focuses on self-improvement, its growth has generated spillover effects in many developing countries. What lessons and experiences can they learn from China? Prof. Wang Huiyao, founder and president of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG) and counselor to China's State Council, shares his insights.
Diplomacy Talk
http://en.chinadiplomacy.org.cn/node_8028184.html
About Chinadiplomacy.org.cn: The website for China's Diplomacy in the New Era was jointly built by China Internet Information Center and China Institute of International Studies (Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy Studies Center). The website offers the latest news and information about Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, as well as China's foreign affairs and diplomatic policies, in both Chinese and English.
