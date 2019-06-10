China's Best Animations and Comics to Tour Osaka, Kobe and Nara

GUANGZHOU, China, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest Chinese animation & comic art exhibition that has ever been launched in Japan is about to go on tour to Osaka, Kobe and Nara starting from June 11th, according to Nanfang Media Group, a major media group based in Guangdong, China. Being a media partner of the exhibition, Nanfang produced a video to give audiences a sneak peek at five of the exhibited artworks:

The exhibition will feature 136 original artworks created by the top-notch comic artists and animators in China. It will include classic masterpieces famous for their use of ink, paper cut and simple lines, as well as original pieces from A Geng, Benjamin and a large number of artists that are currently popular in China. These artworks are in a wide range of styles that might change your perception of Chinese animation.

According to the organizer, the exhibition will also include exchange forums and animation screenings, aiming to boost communication between animators and comic artists in Japan and China while celebrating the upcoming G20 in Osaka. Thus far, animation directors, comic publishers and representatives from China and Japan including Jin Cheng and MATUTANI TAKAYU have confirmed attendance to the event, and will jointly discuss on future cooperation between two countries.

Exhibition dates

Osaka:

2019/6/20-7/3

TWIN21

Opening ceremony: 2019/6/22

Kobe:

2019/6/11-6/16

Japan Art Forum

Nara:

2019/7/9-7/15

Nara Prefectural Cultural Hall

