|
16.02.2023 12:26:00
China's First Integrated Methanol-to-Hydrogen and Hydrogen Refueling Service Station Now in Operation
DALIAN, China, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") officially launched China's first methanol-to-hydrogen and hydrogen refueling service station (the "Service Station") in Dalian, China yesterday. An upgrade from the previous fueling station offering oil, gas, hydrogen, electric charging services, the integrated complex can produce 1,000 kilograms of hydrogen a day, with a purity of 99.999 percent.
Sinopec's hydrogen production plant has the advantages of covering a small area, having a short construction time, and having a green, environmentally friendly production process. The new Service Station can save costs on hydrogen production, storage and transportation by more than 20 percent compared to traditional hydrogen refueling stations, and it will become a pilot model to lead the development of China's hydrogen energy industry.
China produces the most methanol in the world, accounting for 60 percent of the global total. The storage and transportation cost of methanol is also much lower than hydrogen, making methanol-to-hydrogen an ideal hydrogen production technology.
Sinopec's solution has tackled the bottlenecks of low transport capacities, high costs and long loading times. In addition, the Service Station's methanol-to-hydrogen and hydrogen refueling devices has an hourly production capacity of 500 standard cubic meters, yet only occupies 64 square meters of the floor area while conventional equipment of the same production capacity would take up 500 square meters of land.
Sinopec Fuel Oil Sales Co., Ltd has built two integrated fueling stations in Dalian's free trade area, with six more now under construction. With industry-leading hydrogen production efficiency, automation and intelligent capabilities, Sinopec's solution is sustainable and green – producing zero solid waste, waste water and tail gas while conserving more energy and consuming less methanol.
"The launch of the Service Station has showed that distributed methanol-to-hydrogen is the right roadmap for the sustainable development of China's hydrogen fueling stations, it is a leapfrog development that offers a safe, reliable, green, intelligent, integrated and efficient solution that will contribute to the scaled application of hydrogen energy at lower cost," said Yang Junze, Executive Director of Sinopec Fuel Oil Sales.
As part of Sinopec's commitment to becoming China's No.1 hydrogen energy enterprise, it has built nine hydrogen fuel cell supply centers across China and built the largest number of hydrogen fueling stations in the world.
For more information, please visit Sinopec.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinas-first-integrated-methanol-to-hydrogen-and-hydrogen-refueling-service-station-now-in-operation-301748705.html
SOURCE SINOPEC
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu China Petroleum & Chemical (Sinopec) (ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
|
27.10.22
|Ausblick: China Petroleum Chemical (Sinopec) (ADRS) zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: China Petroleum Chemical (Sinopec) (ADRS) präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.03.22
|Ausblick: China Petroleum Chemical (Sinopec) (ADRS) informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
13.03.22
|Erste Schätzungen: China Petroleum Chemical (Sinopec) (ADRS) präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.21
|Ausblick: China Petroleum Chemical (Sinopec) (ADRS) präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
14.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: China Petroleum Chemical (Sinopec) (ADRS) legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.08.21
|Ausblick: China Petroleum Chemical (Sinopec) (ADRS) legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.08.21
|Erste Schätzungen: China Petroleum Chemical (Sinopec) (ADRS) zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu China Petroleum & Chemical (Sinopec) (ADRS)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt in der Gewinnzone -- DAX klettert zum Handelsende über Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Donnerstag zwar zeitweise zurück, konnte am Nachmittag aber wieder zulegen. In Deutschland ging es vor dem Handelsende ebenfalls wieder bergauf. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein tieferer Handel. Die Märkte in Fernost waren am Donnerstag von einer festeren Tendenz gekennzeichnet.