China's Hangzhou sends a strong signal to continue higher-level opening up

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by haiwainet.cn:

On September 5th, when many cities around the world were still unable to communicate effectively due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the opening ceremony of the third Hangzhou International Day was held in Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang province. Foreign diplomats, representatives of business and cultural institutions from 26 countries as well as other representatives participated in this event.

Hangzhou International Day is a permanent event to commemorate the closing of the G20 Hangzhou Summit and the release of the Communiqué. Its aim is to consolidate the achievements and expand the opportunities that the G20 Summit has brought to Hangzhou to raise the city's international profile.

Michele Cecchi, Consul General of Italy in Shanghai, said China's assistance to Italy demonstrated how "a friend in need is a friend indeed". In March, when Italy saw serious health emergencies, China donated a large number of medical supplies to it. One of the three Chinese medical teams supporting Italy was from Zhejiang province. "We appreciate China for its support and solidarity,"Michele Cecchi said.

Zhou Jiangyong, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee and secretary of the CPC Hangzhou Municipal Committee, said that the theme and logo of this year's Hangzhou International Day is the window, which sends a strong signal to further high-level opening up. Through Hangzhou's role as a window, the world can better understand Zhejiang and China, and Hangzhou itself can integrate into the world better and take actions to implement the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The mayors of 20 international friendly cities, including Germany's Dresden, Russia's Kazan, Italy's Verona, Japan's Fukui and South Korea's Seogwipo, participated in the online interaction on Hangzhou International Day. (Mingren Liu)

SOURCE haiwainet.cn