SUPPORT Aktie
WKN DE: A41AE3 / ISIN: JP3322820006
|
12.11.2025 16:22:10
Chinese ADR Wins Additional Support From Institutional Heavyweight. Here's What Retail Investors Should Know
On November 10, 2025, Krane Funds Advisors LLC disclosed a third-quarter buy of 3,426,079 Vipshop Holdings Limited(NYSE:VIPS) shares, increasing its position by an estimated $113.34 million.According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 10, 2025, Krane Funds Advisors LLC reported buying 3,426,079 additional shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited during the third quarter. The position's value rose to $320.42 million, compared to $207.08 million at the prior quarter’s end, reflecting both the share increase and price appreciation.The buy lifts Vipshop’s stake to 9.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s $3.52 billion reportable AUM. The position was previously 8.1% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
