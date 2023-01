Chinese Investors Seek Greener Pastures in Ireland

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Wealthy Chinese are trading in Big Brother Xi and power suits for Leo Varadkar and Aran sweaters.Fearing an economic downturn and an increasingly oppressive government in their home country, Chinese investors are buying their way into Irish residency at astonishing rates, giving new meaning to the phrase "Celtic Tiger."Continue reading