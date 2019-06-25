Chinese Sculptor Li Xiangqun Won the 54th Florence International Muse Award

SHENYANG, China, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 54th Florence International Muse Award ceremony was held at Florence city hall on June 1, 2019. As the first Chinese sculptor to be associated with the Florence International Muse Award, professor Li Xiangqun, the president of Luxun Academy of Fine Arts, won the "Erato Art Prize" in this award and was awarded the permanent academician of Muse academy.

As one of the most important international awards in Italy, the Florence International Muse Award has honored 12 outstanding people from the fields of culture and art worldwide every year since it was established in 1965. Currently, the Florence International Muse Award includes 12 awards for art, poetry, literature, performance, dance and the others.

"It is a great honor for the jury to present Mr. Li Xiangqun with the 54th Florence International Muse Award for art," said Luca Prestino, President of the Florence International Muse Award. "I am honored that Mr. Li Xiangqun has been a member of our Muse college family. Florence is looking forward to his exhibition here, which will create new communication between artistic creation and Italian people."

Li Xiangqun thought that the award is not only a personal honor, but also belongs to the honor of his motherland. He said: "This award makes me deeply comprehend that art has no boundaries. We share common values, tell our own stories and create arts realizing our dreams."

According to Luxun Academy of Fine Arts, Li Xiangqun has cultivated a large number of excellent artistic talents in his teaching career of more than 30 years, and become the representative of the inheritance of Chinese figurative sculpture.

As the president of Luxun Academy of Fine Arts, Li Xiangqun hopes to effectively expand the social service function of art colleges and universities, fully meeting the needs of social and cultural development, implanting the concept of "art leads urban innovation" into the development of creative cities, and giving the city a living soul.

