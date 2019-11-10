Chinese Tire Manufacturer Linglong Tire Appears at SEMA Show 2019

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese tire manufacturer Linglong Tire is showcasing its key products sold under several of its brands at SEMA Show 2019 held between November 5 and 8, 2019. This marks the second time that the tire manufacturer has taken part in the event.

The SEMA Show, the world's premier expo for modified vehicles and related accessories and a major professional exhibition for the global automotive aftersales service market, brings together the industry's advanced technologies and top-selling products. Linglong Tire's booth at the event attracted a lot of automobile enthusiasts thanks to the company's extensive outdoor advertising campaign along the route from Las Vegas Airport to the exhibition hall.

Linglong Tire has been operating in the U.S. market for many years. At its booth which was continuously crowded with a large number of customers deep in discussion or consultation with Linglong staff, the internationally well-known tire manufacturer displayed a wide variety of tires for sedans and SUVs, as well as winter, all-steel and agricultural radial tires, all sold under its brands, including Linglong, Leao and Atlas. Notably, during the show, Linglong's new RT tire was well received among customers while many visitors posed for group photos alongside the agricultural radials.

In line with tire maker's increasing popularity among the world's car and truck drivers, at this year's show, Linglong Tire was highly acclaimed by customers for its premium products, services and efforts at brand marketing.

