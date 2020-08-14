Chinh H. Pham Elected Vice President of the Boston Bar Association Council

BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chinh H. Pham, chair of Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Emerging Technology Group and co-chair of the firm's Intellectual Property (IP) Group in Boston, has been elected vice president of the Boston Bar Association (BBA). The BBA officers and council members work to set BBA policy, make major financial decisions, and provide crucial oversight on behalf of the members. Pham will begin his role as vice president on Sept. 1, 2020.

Pham focuses his practice on the strategic creation, implementation, and protection of intellectual property rights for technology and life science clients, ranging from venture backed companies to multinational corporations. As part of his practice, Pham works with his clients to leverage their key innovations for strategic commercial and business opportunities. Pham was named a "Technology Law Trailblazer," by National Law Journal, a "Top Emerging Tech Lawyer" by TechCrunch, and was recognized as a leading IP Strategist by IAM Strategy 300.

Pham is an active member of the BBA and the Boston business and legal communities. He previously served as BBA treasurer (2019-2020), BBA executive committee member (2016-2018), secretary (2017-2018) and council member (2014-2017). He also served on the Nomination Committee, Strategic Planning Committee, as chair of the Joint Finance Committee, and as chair of the BBA Life Sciences Industry Group. Pham is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Museum of Science, Boston, and president of the National Conference of Vietnamese American Attorneys. In addition, Pham serves as an attorney-in-residence at Harvard Innovation Lab, and as a company mentor at Northwestern University's The Garage, MassChallenge, MassDiGI, Northeastern University's IDEA, and Columbia University.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to approximately 70 attorneys practicing in the areas of bankruptcy and restructuring, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, financial services, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, and real estate. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. The team offers clients the value of decades of legal experience and hands-on knowledge of the local business community, supported by the firm's vast network of global resources.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

