Chip Gaines To Be Honored As 2019 Aktiv Against Cancer Award Recipient

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AKTIV Against Cancer, the organization co-founded by legendary runner Grete Waitz, and Helle Aanesen, today announced that author, television host, entrepreneur and philanthropist Chip Gaines will be the recipient of the 5th Annual AKTIV Against Cancer Award, which will be presented at a ceremony on November 14th at the historic New York Athletic Club.

Chip Gaines is the co-founder of Magnolia, a Waco, Texas-based company he started with his wife Joanna in 2003. In 2018, Chip launched Magnolia's inaugural Silo District Marathon following a chance meeting with past AKTIV Against Cancer Inspiration Award recipient Gabrielle "Gabe" Grunewald. Since then, Chip has helped raise more than $1 million for the Brave Like Gabe Foundation – it is because of these philanthropic endeavors that AKTIV Against Cancer has chosen to honor Chip Gaines as the recipient of this year's award.

"We are thrilled to have Chip join us as this year's recipient," said Helle Aanesen, co-founder of AKTIV Against Cancer, "The work he and Joanna have done to support causes far and wide, and all they have done around our mission and in honor and memory of Gabe Grunewald, will certainly inspire all of us as well as everyone in our combined communities.

In addition to the award to Chip Gaines, AKTIV Against Cancer will also be honoring two supporters for their work. Cancer survivor and advocate Aubrey Barr has run over 30 marathons with Fred's Team, including the New York City Marathon and the Boston Marathon. Additionally, longtime Fred's Team coach Jeff Rochford has trained and coached thousands of Fred's Team runners across finish lines. Fred's Team, named in honor of New York City Marathon co-founder Fred Lebow, is Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's running program, which has raised more than $85 million for cancer research since 1995.

The luncheon will be supported by adidas and the May and Samuel Rudin Family Foundation. Previous honorees of this award include Dr. Jordan Metzl & Kikkan Randall (2018), The Rudin Family & the late Gabriel Grunewald (2017), Meb Keflezighi (2016), and Mary Wittenberg (2015).

For more information about AKTIV Against Cancer or this year's award ceremony, please visit http://www.aktivagainstcancer.org

ABOUT AKTIV AGAINST CANCER

AKTIV Against Cancer works to ensure that physical activity will become part of cancer treatment. We support cutting edge research on the benefits of exercise for the prevention and treatment of cancer, as well as the creation of fitness programs and facilities in cancer treatment centers. AKTIV Against Cancer was co-founded by 9-time NYC Marathon Champion and Norwegian running superstar Grete Waitz and current Executive Director Helle Aanesen in Norway in 2007. After among other having opened sixteen (16) physical activity centers in cancer hospitals throughout Norway, AKTIV Against Cancer established its official presence in the United States in 2014. AKTIV Against Cancer has committed to funding $3.3 million towards cutting edge exercise oncology research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The foundation also contribute to building up cancer treatment in Ethiopia by educating oncologists and cancer nurses and making sure their competence will be present at all University hospitals in the country.

