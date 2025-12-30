|
30.12.2025 07:45:00
Chip Testing Automation: 1 Stock Set for Many Years of Double-Digit Growth
The semiconductor industry is highly cyclical, with profits soaring in the up years and then slumping in the down years. Consequently, it makes sense to keep a close eye on the cycle, as nobody wants to buy just before the down part of the cycle begins, and everybody wants to buy just before the up part of the cycle begins. There's reason to believe that Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is in the latter group, and it could be set for many years of growth. Here's why.Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for "testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form," according to its filings at the Securities and Exchange Commission. It has traditionally provided wafer-level burn-in (WLBI) test solutions to silicon carbide (SiC) chip manufacturers.Given that the SiC chip end market is dominated by electric vehicles (EVs), Aehr Test Systems' revenue has typically come from EV chipmakers, with ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) a key customer. It's a concentrated market, and Aehr's traditional customer mix has reflected that with five large customers accounting for 97%, 93% and 77% of total sales in fiscal 2023, 2024, and 2025, respectively. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkürzter Handel vor Silvester: ATX freundlich -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Dienstag etwas schwächer erwartet. Der DAX dürfte sich ohne große Ausschläge präsentieren. Asiens Börsen finden auch am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.