Chip Wade Gives Spring Home Improvements on Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Warmer days and shorter nights mean that it will soon be time to get out garden tools, tidy up the yard and prepare your home spring and summer use. In fact, creating a beautiful and comfortable outdoor living space has become a national obsession, according to Chip Wade, TV Host and professional contractor. Just in time to spruce up homes for Spring Chip shows some affordable ideas to create or rejuvenate personal sanctuaries.

THE NUMBER ONE DO-IT-YOURSELF PROJECT

Paint is a very affordable way to spruce up a home, but the key is doing the proper prep. This spring, tackle projects around the home knowing that KILZ 2 ALL-PURPOSE Primer will help get the job done right. KILZ 2 All-Purpose Primer is a fast-drying, water-based, multi-surface primer-sealer-stain-blocker with excellent adhesion, mildew resistance, sealing properties and very mild odor. It blocks many kinds of light to medium stains including minor water stains, rust, grease, ink, pencil and felt marker. It is also a good choice for a simple color change, to ensure the truest color for a new topcoat. Find a variety of KILZ products at nationwide retailers including Home Depot, Lowe's and Ace Hardware. For more information, visit www.KILZ.com.

HELP THAT MAKES IT EASIER TO COMPLETE SPRING PROJECTS

Looking for a new mower? Chip suggests checking out the latest in engine innovations from Briggs & Stratton, because they make achieving and maintaining a dream backyard easier than ever before. One of the worst parts about owning a lawnmower is probably the oil changes. Luckily, with Briggs & Stratton's No Oil Changes technology, one never has to do it, just check oil levels at the beginning of every season and add what is needed. Another big plus is that with Briggs & Stratton's Quiet Power Technology, the mower is 50% quieter than the average gas mower. This is great for those early weekend mornings when not trying to wake up the neighbors or kids. For more information, visit www.briggsandstratton.com

SUGGESTIONS FOR IMPROVING AN OUTDOOR OASIS

Adding pavers, a fire pit or retaining wall to a landscaping, are some ways to improve an outdoor space, and with Collections by Belgard, it is easier than ever. Belgard is known for their high-quality paver and wall products, and with its recently-launched Collections approach, pairing products with a home's design aesthetic is easier than ever, paving the way for a homeowner's ideal outdoor living space. Belgard offers a complete collection of paver and wall products for outdoor living spaces, including walkways, driveways, retaining walls, and more. For more information, visit www.belgard.com.

