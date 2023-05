ChipMOS Q1 Profit Down On Weak Revenues

(RTTNews) - Semiconductor company ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (IMOS) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net profit attributable to equity holders was NT$202.4 million or $6.6 million, compared to NT$1.22 billion or $40.2 million a year ago.

Earnings per basic share were NT$0.28 or $0.01, as compared to NT$1.68 or $0.06 a year ago.

Net earnings for the first quarter were $0.18 per basic ADS, compared to $1.11 per basic ADS last year.

Revenue for the first quarter was NT$4.61 billion or $151.1 million, a decrease of 31.5 percent from NT$6.73 billion or $220.6 million last year. The decline reflects the industry-wide impact of macroeconomic weakness, certain end market demand softness and ongoing customer inventory adjustments.

