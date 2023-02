ChipMOS Q4 Profit, Revenues Down; Board Authorizes Distribution

(RTTNews) - Semiconductor company ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (IMOS) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net profit attributable to equity holders was NT$154.9 million or $5.0 million, down from last year's NT$1.42 billion or $46.1 million.

Earnings per share were NT$0.22 or $0.01, compared to NT$1.95 or $0.06 a year ago.

Net earnings were $0.14 per basic ADS, compared to $1.27 per basic ADS in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was NT$4.68 billion or $152.5 million, a decrease of 31% from NT$6.79 billion or $221.0 million a year ago.

Further, the company's Board of Directors has authorized a distribution of NT$2.3 per share pending shareholder approval at its May 2023 annual shareholders meeting.

