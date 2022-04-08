|
08.04.2022 12:00:00
ChipMOS REPORTS 12.3% MoM INCREASE IN MARCH 2022 MONTHLY REVENUE; 4.0% YoY INCREASE IN 1Q22 QUARTERLY REVENUE
HSINCHU, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-FirstCall / -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of March 2022 and for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$28.62 to US$1.00 as of March 31, 2022.
Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was NT$6,725.2 million or US$235.0 million, representing a slight decrease of 1.0% from the fourth quarter of 2021, and an increase of 4.0% from the first quarter of 2021. The Company noted its continued strong results reflect full utilization of its DDIC high-end test capacity. Q1 is typically a seasonally slower period for the industry with fewer working days than Q4.
Revenue for the month of March 2022 was NT$2,355.3 million or US$82.3 million, representing an increase of 12.3% from February 2022, and an increase of 0.5% from March 2021.
Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)
March 2022
February 2022
March 2021
MoM Change
YoY Change
Revenues
(NT$ million)
2,355.3
2,096.9
2,344.6
12.3%
0.5%
Revenues
(US$ million)
82.3
73.3
81.9
12.3%
0.5%
Consolidated Quarterly Revenues (Unaudited)
First Quarter
2022
Fourth Quarter
2021
First Quarter
2021
QoQ Change
YoY Change
Revenues
(NT$ million)
6,725.2
6,791.4
6,465.3
-1.0%
4.0%
Revenues
(US$ million)
235.0
237.3
225.9
-1.0%
4.0%
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategies, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors, including the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.Contacts:
In Taiwan
Jesse Huang
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715
In the U.S.
David Pasquale
Global IR Partners
+1-914-337-8801
dpasquale@globalirpartners.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipmos-reports-12-3-mom-increase-in-march-2022-monthly-revenue-4-0-yoy-increase-in-1q22-quarterly-revenue-301520619.html
SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.22
|Ausblick: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.11.21
|Ausblick: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
24.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
08.08.21
|Ausblick: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.05.21
|Ausblick: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
26.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.03.21
|Ausblick: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC (spons. ADRs)
|31,20
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEntspannung am Ölmarkt: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Zuwächsen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich im Freitagshandel uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost zeigten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche zurückhaltend, dennoch standen am Ende mehrheitlich grüne Vorzeichen.