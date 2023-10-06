|
06.10.2023 12:00:00
ChipMOS REPORTS 6.2% YoY INCREASE IN 3Q23 REVENUE AND 20.2% YoY INCREASE SEPTEMBER 2023 REVENUE
HSINCHU, Oct. 6, 2023/PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of September 2023 and for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$32.24 to US$1.00 as of September 29, 2023.
Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was NT$5,581.5 million or US$173.1 million, representing an increase of 2.5% from the second quarter of 2023, and an increase of 6.2% from the third quarter of 2022. The Company noted revenue growth in the third quarter of 2023, both year over year and quarter over quarter, reflects healthier channel inventory levels, and stable loading levels of DDIC high-end test platform.
Revenue for the month of September 2023 was NT$1,912.3 million or US$59.3 million, representing an increase of 4.3% from August 2023, and an increase of 20.2% from September 2022.
Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)
September 2023
August 2023
September 2022
MoM Change
YoY Change
Revenues
(NT$ million)
1,912.3
1,833.0
1,590.9
4.3 %
20.2 %
Revenues
(US$ million)
59.3
56.9
49.3
4.3 %
20.2 %
Consolidated Quarterly Revenues (Unaudited)
Third Quarter
2023
Second Quarter
2023
Third Quarter
2022
QoQ Change
YoY Change
Revenues
(NT$ million)
5,581.5
5,444.1
5,254.0
2.5 %
6.2 %
Revenues
(US$ million)
173.1
168.9
163.0
2.5 %
6.2 %
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries serving virtually all end markets worldwide.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategies, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.
Contacts:
In Taiwan
Jesse Huang
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715
In the U.S.
David Pasquale
Global IR Partners
+1-914-337-8801
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipmos-reports-6-2-yoy-increase-in-3q23-revenue-and-20-2-yoy-increase-september-2023-revenue-301949214.html
SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.02.22
|Ausblick: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.11.21
|Ausblick: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
24.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
08.08.21
|Ausblick: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.05.21
|Ausblick: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC (spons. ADRs)
|21,80
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStarke Daten vom US-Arbeitsmarkt: US-Börsen schließen freundlich -- ATX und DAX gehen nach mehrfachem Vorzeichenwechsel deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt wechselten am Freitag mehrfach das Vorzeichen, gingen letztlich aber oberhalb der Nulllinie ins Wochenende. Die US-Börsen drehten am Freitag in die Gewinnzone. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes entwickelten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.