|
17.07.2023 12:00:00
ChipMOS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
HSINCHU, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today announced that it will report second quarter 2023 results and host a conference call after the close of trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Thursday, August 3, 2023.
Investors and analysts are encouraged to participate using the dial-in phone number noted below. A webcast and replay will be available on the Company's website.
Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023
Time:3:00PM Taiwan (3:00AMNew York)
Dial-In: +886-2-33961191
Password: 9514003 #
Webcast and Replay: https://www.chipmos.com/chinese/ir/info2.aspx
Replay Starting 2 Hours After Live Call Ends
Language: Mandarin
Note: A transcript will be provided on the Company's website in English following the conference call to help ensure transparency, and to facilitate a better understanding of the Company's financial results and operating environment.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries serving virtually all end markets worldwide.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategies, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.
Contacts:
In Taiwan
Jesse Huang
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715
In the U.S.
David Pasquale
Global IR Partners
+1-914-337-8801
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipmos-schedules-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-conference-call-301873772.html
SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.02.22
|Ausblick: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.11.21
|Ausblick: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
24.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
08.08.21
|Ausblick: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.05.21
|Ausblick: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC (spons. ADRs)
|20,40
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street verabschiedet sich in Grün -- ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel stabil -- Asiatische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die Wall Street notierte zur Mitte der Woche in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel uneins.