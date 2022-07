Chipotle: Strong Q2 Earnings, But Will It Last?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Tuesday afternoon, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) reported stellar profit growth for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) surged 25% year over year, reaching a new record high.So far, high inflation doesn't appear to be hurting Chipotle's business at all. Nevertheless, investors may want to wait for confirmation that the fast-casual restaurant pioneer's price increases aren't alienating customers before jumping into Chipotle stock.Chipotle reported a 10.1% comparable sales increase for the second quarter: toward the lower end of the 10% to 12% guidance range it had provided in April. That still allowed it to post healthy top-line growth of 17%, driving revenue to a record $2.2 billion.Continue reading