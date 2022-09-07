|
07.09.2022 15:12:04
Chipotle Brings Legendary Receivers Together To Launch Television Commercial
(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) said the company is teaming up with wide receivers CeeDee Lamb, Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant, and Drew Pearson to launch a national television commercial and new menu items celebrating the debut of, The 88 Club. The company's 88 Club TV ad will premiere during the week 1 Sunday night football game between Dallas and Tampa Bay.
The company noted that CeeDee Lamb, Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant, and Drew Pearson will have their go-to orders featured on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!