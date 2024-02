Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol Says Doubling the Chain's Restaurant Count to 7,000 is "Feasible in the Long Term"

Fast-casual restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) just reported financial results for 2023, showing that it now has 3,437 locations, 271 of which opened in the last year. The chain is big enough to qualify as one of the top 20 largest chains in the U.S. by locations. But it wants to rise further up the restaurant ranks.In an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday, Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol said the company plans to more than double its store count, reaching 7,000 locations at some point. Niccol added, "We view it as a conservative number, and we view it as something that's very feasible in the long term."Chipotle's goal for 7,000 locations was not part of the discussion a little more than a decade ago. Back in the 2000s, management was focused more on a long-term goal of around 3,000 locations. Considering it had only about 500 restaurants when it went public in 2006, that goal seemed pie in the sky at the time.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel