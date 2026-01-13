Chipotle Mexican Grill Aktie
Chipotle Confirms FY25 View, Remains Confident Of FY26; Announces Key Executive Changes
(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG, CMG-B) late Monday reaffirmed its recently revised fiscal 2025 financial guidance, while noting that it remains confident in 2026 strategic plan.
Further, the company announced certain key executive changes, with immediate effect.
Ilene Eskenazi, Chief Human Resources Officer or CHRO, has been appointed Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer. Eskenazi succeeds Roger Theodoredis, who has transitioned out of his role of Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel.
In addition, the company appointed Stephanie Perdue, Vice President of Brand Marketing, as Interim Chief Marketing Officer, succeeding Chris Brandt, who has transitioned out of his role of President, Chief Brand Officer.
Theodoredis and Brandt will remain with the company in advisory roles for a limited period to assist with the transition.
Chipotle has initiated an internal and external search to identify a new CMO.
Prior to joining Chipotle in 2023 as CHRO, Eskenazi held joint roles at various consumer products companies, including Petco Health and Wellness Company, Boardriders, Inc. (previously Quiksilver, Inc.), and Red Bull North America, Inc. She previously served as a corporate attorney at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.
Scott Boatwright, Chipotle's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "As we move forward, our focus remains on the disciplined execution of our core strategies."
The company plans to conduct fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 earnings call on February 3.
Chipotle shares closed Monday's regular trading at $40.34, up 0.57%. In the overnight trading, the shares were losing around 0.4%, at $40.20.
