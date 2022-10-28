|
28.10.2022 17:30:00
Chipotle Demonstrates Inflation-Busting Strategy on Its Way to Excellent Performance
Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) is on my list of stock-split candidates because of its lofty stock price. Nevertheless, the fast-casual restaurant chain delivered another quarter of excellent performance using its inflation-busting strategy. This video details the stock-split candidate's strategy to increase sales and profits in its most recently completed quarter.Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 25, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 27, 2022.Continue reading
