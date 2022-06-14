CHIPOTLE EXPANDS DIGITAL ACCESS WITH LOYALTY PROGRAM LAUNCH IN CANADA

Chipotle Rewards means real food becomes real free real fast

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG), today announced it has officially launched its loyalty program, Chipotle Rewards, in Canada. This is the latest advancement in Chipotle's efforts to make the brand more accessible and to strengthen the relationship with its Canadian community. Chipotle implemented its U.S. loyalty program in 2019 and in only three years, 28 million members have enrolled, making it among the fastest growing loyalty programs in the history of the restaurant industry.

"Chipotle Rewards is another access point for guests to engage with our promise of real ingredients prepared fresh daily, and a way for us to say thank you for joining our mission of Cultivating a Better World," said Anat Davidzon, Managing Director, Chipotle Canada.

To start earning free Chipotle with Chipotle Rewards, fans can sign up in the Chipotle app or at CHIPOTLE.CA/REWARDS. Members of Chipotle Rewards in Canada earn 10 points for every $1 CAD spent in the restaurant, online or in the app. After as few as two purchases, Chipotle Rewards members can earn enough points to start unlocking free Chipotle. Full terms for Chipotle Rewards in Canada can be found at CHIPOTLE.CA/ABOUT-US/REWARDS-TERMS.

Chipotle Rewards brings instant gratification to guests with free chips and guac* after the first purchase as a member and a surprise birthday reward every year. Chipotle Rewards members can earn extra points and collect achievement badges with Extras. The gamified loyalty experience offers personalized challenges allowing members to level up and earn free Chipotle faster.

"We're excited to engage with our Canadian guests in a brand new way with Chipotle Rewards," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "Our personalized loyalty program allows members to select how they redeem points, earn Extras by participating in challenges, and achieve badges for their achievements."

* Free chips and guac offer legal terms

Free chips and guac offer is for Chipotle Rewards account holders only and may be earned after the first purchase as a participant in the program. $5.00 CAD minimum purchase and presentation of valid Chipotle Rewards account is required. Redemption of free chips and guac is subject to availability, may not be combined with other coupons, promotions or special offers, is not valid on catering orders, and is void where prohibited. Offer expires 12/31/22; additional restrictions may apply.

Round Up for Real Change

Guests ordering digitally can also round up their bill to the next highest dollar amount to donate to Chipotle's nonprofit partners. To celebrate Pride month, Chipotle is spotlighting Egale, Canada's leading organization for 2SLGBTQI people and issues, in its app and on CHIPOTLE.CA. Since launching its Round Up for Real Change program in 2020, Chipotle has raised over $12 million USD for non-profit partners in the U.S.

Cultivating a Better World in Canada

Chipotle is Cultivating a Better World by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked Mexican-inspired cuisine with wholesome ingredients and no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Committed to Food with Integrity, Chipotle's real food is cooked fresh daily with no freezers or can openers in its restaurants.

Chipotle is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all of its restaurants. The company currently has 28 restaurants in Canada, with plans to open four additional locations in British Columbia and Ontario this summer. Last week, Chipotle opened its 10th restaurant in Toronto in the Liberty Village neighborhood. The new location at 109 Atlantic Avenue, Toronto, ON M6K 2K1 serves healthy and nourishing bowls, burritos, tacos, and salads daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,000 restaurants as of March 31, 2022, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2022 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.CA .

