Chipotle Goes On Hiring Spree

Chipotle announced on Thursday it plans to hire 15,000 full-time and part-time workers across North America ahead of its busy spring season. The restaurant is savoring strong growth and profits and has proved resilient amid inflation, but is nevertheless lobbying hard to avoid paying its workers an extra $6 per hour.