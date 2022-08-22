Chipotle IQ IS BACK WITH 500,000 BOGOs FOR Brand Scholars

Chipotle to give away 100,000 BOGOs each day over five days and offer fans the chance to win a limited edition $500 gift card via an extra credit question

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is bringing back Chipotle IQ, a trivia game that tests fans' knowledge of Chipotle's ingredients, leading food standards, fresh preparation, culinary techniques, sustainability efforts, and community engagement. This year's game will give Chipotle superfans the chance to win one of 500,000 BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) offers.

Each day this week at 9am PT, Chipotle will offer BOGOs to the first 100,000 fans who score a 10 out of 10 on Chipotle IQ. Fans with a perfect score will unlock an extra credit question, and if answered correctly, they will be entered to win one of 50 limited edition, stainless steel $500 Chipotle gift cards.

Ready to test your knowledge? Fans can visit www.chipotleiq.com.

Chipotle IQ features multiple choice, true or false questions, and write-in answers. Fans will have an unlimited number of tries to get a perfect score.

"Just in time for back to school, we're relaunching Chipotle IQ to recognize our true brand experts," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "The test has always generated incredible fan engagement, and we're excited to introduce an entirely new set of questions and an extra credit challenge for 2022."

Chipotle IQ's Debut

This is the third edition of Chipotle IQ. Chipotle first launched the trivia challenge in August of 2020 to massive fanfare. The 250,000 BOGO offers reserved for players who scored a perfect 10 out of 10 on the test were all awarded less than four hours after the game went live.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. who are 13 years of age or older (minors must have parental consent). Contest & Promotion Period: 08/22/22 at 12:01 a.m. PT – 08/26/22 at 11:59 pm PT. To enter the Contest, visit https://www.chipotleiq.com and play the Chipotle IQ Trivia Game during an "Entry Period"; 100,000 prizes available per entry period; Limit one (1) prize per person and phone number. To enter the Sweepstakes, visit https://www.chipotleiq.com and play the Chipotle IQ Trivia Game; 50 prizes available; Limit one (1) prize per person and phone number. Mobile phone with text message plan required to claim prize. See Official Rules at www.chipotleiq.com/rules for additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARV's, and complete details. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.

