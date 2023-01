Chipotle Is Down 20% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) stock briefly touched a new high in the second half of 2021, thanks to soaring consumer spending as the world emerged from the worst of the pandemic. Shares are down about 20% since that period, compared to a 9% drop in the S&P 500.Does that drop represent a screaming buy opportunity, or should investors ignore this stock in favor of other fast-food giants like McDonald's (NYSE: MCD)? Let's take a closer look.Chipotle's latest operating trends look strong, although investors are bracing for a slowdown ahead. Comparable-store sales in the most recent quarter were up about 8% and total revenue increased about 14% with help from an expanding store base.Continue reading