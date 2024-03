Chipotle Is Finally Splitting Its Stock. Is It Time to Buy?

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has been one of the best-performing stocks on the market since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2006, but despite gaining more than 5,000%, the stock had never once split.That's about to change. The burrito roller said after hours on Tuesday that its board of directors had approved a 50-for-1 stock split, which it said would be one of the biggest stock splits in the history of the New York Stock Exchange. The split is subject to shareholder approval at the company's annual meeting on June 6. If it's approved, the stock will begin trading on a post-split basis on June 26.CFO Jack Hartung said the stock split "will make our stock more accessible to employees as well as a broader range of investors," and noted that the stock is at an all-time high due to record revenue, profits, and growth. Chipotle also announced a special one-time equity grant for all restaurant general managers and crew members with more than 20 years of service.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel