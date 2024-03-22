|
22.03.2024 12:45:00
Chipotle Is Finally Splitting Its Stock. Is It Time to Buy?
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has been one of the best-performing stocks on the market since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2006, but despite gaining more than 5,000%, the stock had never once split.That's about to change. The burrito roller said after hours on Tuesday that its board of directors had approved a 50-for-1 stock split, which it said would be one of the biggest stock splits in the history of the New York Stock Exchange. The split is subject to shareholder approval at the company's annual meeting on June 6. If it's approved, the stock will begin trading on a post-split basis on June 26.CFO Jack Hartung said the stock split "will make our stock more accessible to employees as well as a broader range of investors," and noted that the stock is at an all-time high due to record revenue, profits, and growth. Chipotle also announced a special one-time equity grant for all restaurant general managers and crew members with more than 20 years of service.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Rekordschlusskurs -- Wall Street schlussendlich gespalten -- Asiens Börsen enden mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich leicht ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich derweil knapp in Grün und dennoch mit Rekorden. Der Wall Street ging zum Wochenende der Atem aus. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Freitag überwiegend gen Süden.