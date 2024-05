Chipotle is Trouncing McDonald's in This Tasty Metric

Investors have been happy about both Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) and McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) businesses for most of the past year. The companies had been satisfying Wall Street with their growth figures into early 2024, but investors now have a clear favorite fast-food specialist.Chipotle's stock is up 40% in 2024 and is sitting near an all-time high. McDonald's is trailing the S&P 500, meanwhile, having shed 8% in 2024 to date.The biggest factor driving that performance gap is Chipotle's quality of growth when compared to its larger rival. Sure, both companies are boosting comparable-store sales right now. Yet McDonald's is achieving that growth through higher prices while Chipotle is earning its revenue gains the hard way.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel