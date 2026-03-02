:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
02.03.2026 21:00:00
Chipotle Isn't Looking to Compete With McDonald's on Price, and Why That Could Be a Costly Mistake
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) stock has been struggling over the past year, falling by 33% in value. The fast-casual restaurant chain has normally been a stellar growth stock to own, but that hasn't been the case of late. Its growth rate has been slowing as consumers have been scoffing at its high-priced menu items.Management, however, doesn't appear prepared to sacrifice margins in exchange for revenue growth. CEO Scott Boatwright isn't interested in offering a value or dollar menu option like McDonald's, and says that, "our food is worth, in my mind, every penny we ask someone to pay for it."It's a controversial move and claim, particularly at a time when consumers are strapped for cash and looking for deals. And it could end up hurting the stock. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
