Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
13.01.2026 21:06:00
Chipotle Just Reaffirmed Its Full-Year Guidance: Time to Buy the Stock?
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) stock had a brutal 2025, as consumers became more discerning with their spending at fast-casual restaurants and the burrito chain's same-store-sales trends turned negative. While sales trends at its restaurants returned to slight growth in Q3, it wasn't enough to prevent the stock from performing poorly last year. Shares fell about 39% in 2025.Given this backdrop of a rough 2025, Chipotle investors are likely looking for signs of a stabilizing business in 2026. Fortunately, the company just gave investors exactly that. Management announced earlier this week that it is reaffirming its 2025 full-year guidance, and it even said it remains confident in its 2026 strategic plan. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
