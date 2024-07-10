Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
10.07.2024 02:49:20

Chipotle Mexican Grill CFO Jack Hartung To Retire In March, 2025; Names Adam Rymer CFO

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) announced that Jack Hartung, who has been with the company for about 25 years, will retire effective March 31, 2025. He has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2002.

The company also said that Adam Rymer, a 15-year Chipotle veteran will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer, beginning January 1, 2025. Rymer joined Chipotle in 2009 and currently serves as Vice President of Finance, overseeing its Corporate Finance, Field Finance and Investor Relations functions.

In addition, Jamie McConnell will assume the role of Chief Accounting and Administrative Officer on January 1, 2025, reporting to Rymer. She currently serves as Vice President, Controller, with responsibility for the Corporate Accounting, Financial Reporting, Tax, Internal Audit, Accounting Shared Services, Licensing and Payroll functions.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)mehr Nachrichten

S&P 500-Wert United Parcel Service-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in United Parcel Service von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen

United Parcel Service-Performance im Blick So viel Gewinn hätte ein früher Einstieg in die United Parcel Service-Aktie Anlegern gebracht.

04.07.24
 S&P 500-Wert United Parcel Service-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in United Parcel Service von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
27.06.24
 S&P 500-Papier United Parcel Service-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein United Parcel Service-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
13.06.24
 S&P 500-Papier United Parcel Service-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in United Parcel Service von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
06.06.24
 S&P 500-Papier United Parcel Service-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem United Parcel Service-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
30.05.24
 S&P 500-Titel United Parcel Service-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in United Parcel Service von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.at)
23.05.24
 S&P 500-Wert United Parcel Service-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem United Parcel Service-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
16.05.24
 S&P 500-Papier United Parcel Service-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in United Parcel Service von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
09.05.24
 S&P 500-Wert United Parcel Service-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein United Parcel Service-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)