Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $341.79 million, or $12.32 per share. This compares with $259.94 million, or $9.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $350.89 million or $12.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $12.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $2.51 billion from $2.21 billion last year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $341.79 Mln. vs. $259.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $12.32 vs. $9.25 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $12.31 -Revenue (Q2): $2.51 Bln vs. $2.21 Bln last year.