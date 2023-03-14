Chipotle Mexican Grill Launches Chicken Al Pastor In The U.S., Canada, U.K., France, And Germany

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is launching Chicken al Pastor, a new protein option featuring the flavor of adobo, morita peppers and ground achiote with a splash of pineapple and fresh lime. This week, Chicken al Pastor is rolling out at Chipotle restaurants worldwide for a limited time.

Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, said: "We've put our own spicy spin on al pastor with our freshly grilled chicken and have created a truly delicious menu item that fans will crave."

Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee on all Chicken al Pastor orders placed through the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from March 16 through March 26.