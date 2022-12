Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Is Beating the Market in 2022. Can It Do It Again in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) are outperforming the S&P 500 year to date, though that's not necessarily a big victory. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down by 18% in 2022. By comparison, Chipotle stock is only down 15%. Therefore, it's beating the market -- but it still lost money for its shareholders.That said, Chipotle stock has been relatively resilient and outperformed many other restaurant industry stocks. In this article, we'll examine what is going well and whether those things can continue in 2023.Chipotle followed a fairly simple recipe for success in 2022: It opened new locations, it grew its same-store sales, and it boosted its profit margins.Continue reading