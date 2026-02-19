Chipotle Mexican Grill Aktie
WKN DE: A0ESP5 / ISIN: US1696561059
|
19.02.2026 11:30:00
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Is Interesting, but Here's What I'd Buy Instead
Investing frequently comes down to choices. After all, you want to invest in the best stock for your portfolio, taking into account your risk tolerance.When looking to invest in the restaurant industry, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has long drawn customers to its fast-casual concept, which is a step above fast-food restaurants in price and food quality.Chipotle Mexican Grill could be of interest, but here's why I think Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) makes a better long-term investment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!