Chipotle Mexican Grill To Reintroduce Chicken Al Pastor In US, Canada, UK, France, Germany

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG), Tuesday announced its decision to re-introduce Chicken al Pastor to restaurants in the U.S., Canada, the UK, France and Germany for a limited time.

Chicken al Pastor is made with freshly grilled chicken, a rich marinade featuring seared morita peppers and ground achiote, balanced with a splash of pineapple for the right amount of heat, and finished with fresh lime and hand-chopped cilantro.

Staring February 10, the company will bring back Chicken al Pastor as part of its 2026 menu innovation schedule with three to four limited-time protein offerings as well as new sides and dips.

Moreover, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee on all Chicken al Pastor orders placed through its app and websites from Saturday, February 14, through Saturday, February 28.

In the pre-market hours, CMG is trading at $39.59, down 0.34 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.