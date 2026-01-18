Chipotle Mexican Grill Aktie
WKN DE: A0ESP5 / ISIN: US1696561059
|
18.01.2026 21:25:00
Chipotle Mexican Grill vs. Sweetgreen: What's the Better Long-Term Play?
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) is no longer the only player in the fast-casual dining wars. Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) was founded 14 years after the Tex-Mex chain, but it focuses on salads and bowls for health-conscious consumers. Between these two restaurant stocks, what's the better long-term play?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!