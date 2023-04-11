CHIPOTLE PILOTS NEW RESPONSIBLE RESTAURANT DESIGN ALONGSIDE SUSTAINABILITY CAMPAIGN

Chipotle's new restaurant design is all electric, aims to maximize energy efficiency, and utilizes 100% renewable energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from energy use at these restaurants.

Chipotle is also launching a short film called "Human Nature," a new creative expression for the brand that explores how humans and nature can work together to Cultivate a Better World.

The company's 2022 Sustainability Report shares updates on Chipotle's impact, progress, and goals related to three categories: People, Food and Animals, and the Environment.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced a new all electric restaurant design that works to maximize energy efficiency in its equipment and systems and utilizes 100% renewable energy from wind power and solar through the purchase of certified renewable energy credits. The company recently opened restaurants with the new features in Gloucester, Virginia and Jacksonville, Florida, with a third location opening later this summer in Castle Rock, Colorado1. The new restaurant design pilot will help Chipotle progress toward its science-based targets, established in alignment with Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), to reduce direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030 compared to a 2019 baseline.

With an aggressive development goal of eventually growing to 7,000 locations in North America, Chipotle will leverage its new restaurant openings to scale the company's overall impact. Chipotle plans to have more than 100 of its new locations in 2024 utilize all-electric equipment and at least some additional elements from its new design. The company will continue to innovate and iterate on the new design as it gains operational feedback and insights.

Broader Environmental Initiatives

To help meet its goal of reducing direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions company-wide 50% by 2030 compared to a 2019 baseline, Chipotle is instituting various additional initiatives, including:

Standardizing the installation of energy management systems at every restaurant to manage heating and cooling, refrigeration temperatures, and other equipment.

Exploring greater use of low carbon fuels and adoption of renewable resources in logistics.

Investing in projects to drive emission reductions in beef and dairy production.

Exploring and developing strategies to support greater adoption of regenerative agriculture practices among supply chain partners.

Developing plans for offering additional vegetarian and vegan menu items.

Increasing the amount of local produce2 purchased in 2023 to a planned total of at least 36.4 million pounds.

Chipotle's Responsible Restaurant

Key features of Chipotle's responsible restaurant design concept include:

Rooftop solar panels, where feasible

All-electric equipment and systems to replace gas power

Heat pump water heaters

Smaller electric cookline and improved exhaust hoods compared to other Chipotle kitchens

Energy management systems (which have already been deployed in most existing restaurant locations)

Biodegradable service ware such as cutlery, straws, bowls, cups, and lids

Cactus leather chairs

Artwork made from recycled rice husks

Electric vehicle charging stations at select locations

"With our aggressive development goal in North America, we hold ourselves accountable to reduce the environmental impact of our restaurants," said Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Chipotle. "We are aiming to incorporate some elements of our responsible restaurant design into many of our new restaurant openings going forward."

For images and video of Chipotle's responsible restaurant design, please visit here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/hpsvpc8ioyvf2zk/AADw-S1yucPLUqJyBuH36ZR5a?dl=0.

Human Nature

Chipotle has also launched a new short film called "Human Nature" that will air as a national TV ad. The piece, created by Anomaly, features side-by-side shots of humans and nature, emphasizing their aesthetic similarities while conveying the importance of individuals reconnecting physically and emotionally with the environment.

"Since its founding in 1993, Chipotle's mindset and approach to food has always been about working with—not against—nature and using real ingredients free of any artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "'Human Nature celebrates how Chipotle serves food that is both good for you and better for the planet. Strengthening our connection with nature is key to producing responsibly raised food for generations to come."

For nearly 30 years, Chipotle has led the industry by example, continuously prioritizing sustainability efforts, including working with suppliers with rigorous animal welfare practices and supporting organic, transitional, and local growers.

2022 Sustainability Report

Together with the launch of its new restaurant design and the "Human Nature" film, Chipotle published its 2022 Sustainability Report, which showcases its efforts in three categories: People, Food and Animals, and the Environment. The report covers Chipotle's impact, progress, and goals in areas that play a critical role in its mission to Cultivate a Better World.

Highlights from Chipotle's 2022 Sustainability Report include:

People Impact

Donated $6 million to local community organizations through 29,000 in-restaurant fundraisers

to local community organizations through 29,000 in-restaurant fundraisers Promoted over 22,000 Chipotle employees

Awarded $37 million in bonuses to Chipotle employees in 2022

in bonuses to Chipotle employees in 2022 Raised almost $14 million through Round Up for Real Change since its inception

through Round Up for Real Change since its inception Donated over 282,000 meals to those in need in local communities

90% of employees surveyed say Chipotle is a great place to work

Food & Animals

Purchased 22 million pounds organic & transitional ingredients

Purchased more than 36 million pounds of local produce 2

Invested $35 million into local food systems

into local food systems Purchased more than 14 million pounds of organically grown produce

Purchased 53 million pounds of certified pork, chicken, and beef3

Environmental Impact

Implemented restaurant efficiencies to reduce natural gas consumption in 11 locations

Procured 40% of total energy consumption for 2022 from renewable sources with RECs from Green-e® Energy certified wind

To learn more about sustainability at Chipotle and review the full report, please visit chipotle.com/sustainability.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had nearly 3,200 restaurants as of December 31, 2022, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2023 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

[1] Restaurant locations: 7115 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Gloucester, VA 23061; 5954 Promenade Pkwy, Castle Rock, CO 80108; and 5801 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville FL, 32207

[2] Food sourced from within 350 miles of a distribution center is defined as local

[3] Certified refers to third-party animal welfare certification

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipotle-pilots-new-responsible-restaurant-design-alongside-sustainability-campaign-301794078.html

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.