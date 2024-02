Chipotle Stock Just Jumped 8% in 24 Hours. Here's Why Investors Are Buying This Stock Hand Over Fist.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) reported a blowout quarter in the last three months of 2023. Revenue of $2.5 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $10.36 both beat Wall Street expectations. Within 24 hours following the announcement, shares were up about 8%. In the past five years, this magnificent restaurant stock has skyrocketed 406%, crushing the S&P 500 by a wide margin. Here's why investors are buying Chipotle hand over fist right now.Compared to 2022's fourth quarter, the company's revenue increased by 15.4%, driven by an 8.4% rise in same-store sales. What's noteworthy is that Chipotle reported an impressive 7.4% jump in transaction counts, indicating that foot traffic at its restaurants remains robust despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel