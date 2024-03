Chipotle Stock Still Has Big Upside According to 1 Wall Street Analyst. Is the Stock a Buy at an All-Time High After Its High-Profile Stock Split Announcement?

There's little question that Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has changed the restaurant industry on its way to dominating the fast-casual concept it helped pioneer. The company further cemented its place in restaurant history using local sourcing and organic produce whenever possible. The results are undeniable: Its stock price is up nearly 400% over the past decade.One Wall Street analyst believes there's more growth on the menu.Deutsche Bank analyst Lauren Silberman raised her price target on Chipotle stock to $3,300 while maintaining a buy rating on the shares. That price represents a potential gain of 18% from where the stock trades as of this writing. Silberman cited strong pricing power and consistent increases in customer visits as a "fundamental strength" that will "continue to drive share outperformance."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel