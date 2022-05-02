CHIPOTLE TESTS GARLIC GUAJILLO STEAK IN SELECT MARKETS

Brand is also celebrating Cinco de Mayo all week by offering a $0 delivery fee

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is testing Garlic Guajillo Steak at 102 participating restaurants in Denver, Indianapolis, and Orange County, Calif., starting tomorrow, May 3, for a limited time. The brand is also offering a $0 delivery fee with promo code DELIVER at U.S. restaurants from May 2 through May 6.

A New Way to Experience Steak at Chipotle

Building upon the brand's recent success with menu innovations including Smoked Brisket and Pollo Asado, Chipotle is testing a bold new flavor of steak in select markets. Garlic Guajillo Steak features the exciting and dynamic combination of garlic and guajillo peppers, brought to life with real ingredients and classic cooking techniques. Tender cuts of Responsibly Raised® steak are seasoned with garlic and guajillo peppers, grilled fresh on the plancha in small batches and hand cut into succulent bites. It's a whole new dimension of steak, finished with fresh lime and hand-chopped cilantro.

"Garlic Guajillo Steak is full of flavor with a perfect little kick that complements our 53 real ingredients," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "Menu innovation is an ongoing priority at Chipotle, and we are always looking for new flavors to give our fans new ways to Chipotle."

Garlic Guajillo Steak will be available at participating restaurants in Denver, Indianapolis, and Orange County, Calif., starting May 3 for a limited time.

Bring the Party All Week with $0 Delivery Fee Offer

Starting today, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee nationwide in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. Fans ordering digitally via the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com can use promo code DELIVER at checkout to receive a $0 delivery fee through May 6.

"We are constantly working to level up our experience through digital access," said Tressie Lieberman, Vice President, Digital Marketing and Off-Premise. "Fans love to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Chipotle, and we're supercharging the holiday with an extended $0 delivery fee offer to fuel parties all week long."

*$0 Delivery Fee Legal Terms

Higher menu prices are charged for delivery; additional service fees applied at checkout as well. Available May 2 through May 6, 2022 only, within Chipotle's delivery areas from participating U.S. locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Use of promo code DELIVER at time of order is required. Minimum order $10/maximum order $200, each excluding tax and fees. Deliveries and redemption are subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only at http://chipotle.com or on the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

